Cool today, warming up tomorrow through the weekend!

TUCSON - Cooler day ahead with highs ranging from the low to upper 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures rebound into the low 80s for the warmest spots tomorrow through the weekend!

The wind has settled down for now and we're waking up to a few clouds this morning. Temperatures will be cooler this afternoon with highs only warming into the upper 60s for the warmest spots!

High pressure takes over tomorrow, which will push temperatures back into the low 80s Friday through the weekend. On average, temperatures should be in the upper 60s and low 70s across Southeastern Arizona. The wind will pick up again, but it won't be as gusty as Wednesday. Sustained wind will range from 10-15 mph tomorrow, picking up to about 10-20 mph on Saturday.

A system passing by early next week will bring a few clouds, a breeze and will also knock our temperatures down closer to normal by next Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

Today: Cool and mostly sunny. High: 67°

Cool and mostly sunny. High: 67° Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 42°

Cold and clear. Low: 42° Tomorrow: Sunny and warm with a light breeze. High: 81°

