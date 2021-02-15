TUCSON - Mostly sunny and cool for President's Day with highs in the 60s and then we have another chance for valley rain and mountain snow tomorrow!

The system that passed through Saturday into Sunday brought rain and snow mainly to areas north and east of Tucson. The colder air is impacting all of us though and, as a result, highs will range from the 50s to mid 60s this afternoon! Overnight lows will be cold, dropping into the 20s, 30s, and 40s across SE Arizona. Remember to protect the 4 P’s (People, Pets, Plants and Pipes!)

Another system will bring us an opportunity for scattered valley rain and mountain snow starting tomorrow afternoon. It will also be breezy/windy at times with gusts between 25-30 mph. Like the system that passed through yesterday, the track of this system will be mainly to the north and east.

Rain and snow amounts will be light with a trace to 0.10” of rain possible and about 1” to 3” of snow above 4,000 feet.

The coldest day this week will be on Wednesday with highs barely warming to 60 for the warmest spots and then we have a big warm up on tap! Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s Friday through the weekend!

President's Day: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 64°

Mostly sunny and cool. High: 64° Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 44°

Mostly clear and cold. Low: 44° Tomorrow: Breezy with a few showers (30%). High: 62°

