90s this week, 60s possible next week!

TUCSON - Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s but cool temperatures, rain and even high elevation snow are on the way!

We could tie another record here in Tucson this afternoon! It stands at 96° and was only set back in 2016 but don't worry, we're almost done with the heat!

The coldest system of the season so far will pass through our area late this weekend and into early next week. Temperatures will drop into the mid 80s Sunday, mid 70s on Monday with upper 60s possible on Tuesday! Not only are fall temperatures on the way but we could also see some rain...FINALLY!

Our best chance will be midday Monday into early Tuesday morning. At this time, accumulation will be light with heavier totals north of Tucson! Higher elevations in Southern Arizona could also see some light snow above 7,000 feet with only 1" to 2" possible.

With the colder air in place, overnight lows in the coldest spots east of Tucson could drop to near freezing so some areas may experience their first freeze Tuesday or Wednesday morning. Lastly, the wind will also begin to pick up this weekend and will peak early next week. More details to come!

High pressure will replace this cool system late next week but temperatures will remain near or slightly below average!

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 96° (Record: 96° in 2016)

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 62°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 92°

