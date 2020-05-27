Triple digit heat returns!

TUCSON - Highs in the warmest spots this afternoon will reach the triple digits with more of the same the rest of the week! An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect tomorrow through Sunday.

Today: Hot and sunny! High: 102°

Hot and sunny! High: 102° Tonight: Clear and comfortable: Low: 66°

Clear and comfortable: Low: 66° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny! High: 104°

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect tomorrow at 12 PM until Sunday at 8 PM. Temperatures will range from 103 to 110 with the hottest day expected on Friday. The warning includes the cities of Tucson, Casa Grande, Florence, Ajo, Sells, Nogales, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak, Mammoth, Oracle, and Safford. Remember to limit your time outside between 10 AM and 8 PM and stay hydrated!

Moisture will be on the rise late this work week and into the weekend bringing a slight chance for storms, especially to the east of Tucson in the mountains.

After the weekend, temperatures will begin to fall into the mid to upper 90s, which is more seasonable for this time of year!

