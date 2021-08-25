Monsoon replenishes Tucson water supply

TUCSON (KVOA) - Water, water everywhere. And this year, there is more than enough to drink.

"The monsoon rain is closing in on 12 inches, and again that's just during monsoon," said News 4 Tucson Meteorologist Daniel McFarland. "We could break the record this year and of course all that rain has certainly helped us out a lot."

"Whenever the monsoon comes and the rain starts to fall, we see a reduction in the use of the water supply because people don't have to do as much outside watering," Acting Director of Tucson Water, John Kmiec, said.

Less water usage extends Tucson's water supply, which is already in good shape. The Tucson Basin is at or near safe-yield. That means we aren't pumping more groundwater than we replenish. But it could take a while to replenish the aquifer.

"The aquifers have really been drying out for a few hundred years," McFarland said. "We're talking on a scale of 300 to 400 because we're in a long-term drought. But over the past few months, we've kind of come out of our short-term drought but as far as them returning to normal I don't see that happening anytime soon."

Kmiec said Tucson Water will monitor the aquifer over the next several months to see just how much of a rebound the monsoon provided this year.