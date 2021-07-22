City of Tucson, Pima County prepare for floods with Monsoon in full force

TUCSON (KVOA) - With the Monsoon officially here, the City of Tucson and Pima County are doing a lot to prep to keep residents safe during the summer storms.

"The soils are not able to retain as much as storm events progress so what we could see is a supersaturation effect," Joseph Cuffari of Pima County Regional Flood Control said. "Those cumulative storms will cause waters to run off forcefully and aggressively."

Southern Arizona has seen a lot of rain over the past few weeks. Some areas have seen as much as five inches of rain in the last three weeks alone.

The city and county both prepared as normal at the beginning of Monsoon, but now they have to make extra precautions.

"We have a lot of trees that have been knocked down in the roadways," Michael Graham of Tucson Department of Transportation said. "So not only are they working on the road crossings they're also clearing the roadways of trees limbs and other debris."

Because of the weak Monsoon last year, it gave the county time to clear out some areas.

"Last year, we went through and did sediment removal to increase that capacity so floodwaters don't over top and don't impact adjacent areas," Cuffari said.

They also have put out plenty of signs along roads near washes where flooding is prevalent.

"There has been a lot of inner-city and neighborhoods that have crossings that we've had to put signs up and potentially close those," Graham said.

After heavy rains, the county and the city come out and need to clear out the sand build-up on the roads.

After this weekend, that will take a little longer than usual.