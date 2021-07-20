Monsoon flooding forcing homeless population to leave their homes

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the monsoon brings much-needed rain to Southern Arizona, it is also bringing unwanted trash and debris into our washes and rivers as well.

This is partly due to the homeless population that takes refuge in these washes and underpasses.

To fix the issue, it is not a simple "move and remove" solution. For the homeless population that lives in these washes and underpasses, their homes are being swept away simply because they do not have a roof over their head.

Pima County has a team that takes care of trash and is working now to figure out how they can best use their resources to clean up these areas.

"With homeless camps, there's a lot of trash, debris, furniture that gets left in these upstream areas," said Joseph Cuffari, program manager at Pima County Regional Flood Control District. "It also includes needles, unfortunately, and sharp and hazardous materials."

The Tucson Police Department Homeless Outreach team says as the homeless move from flooding areas to a safer location, they receive more calls from citizens about these camps. The issue there is that they still need to be allowed a place to live.

"We don't have the housing for them all," said Sgt. Jack Julsing, supervisor for the Homeless Outreach Team. "So there has to be some leeway to let them reside somewhere in public because they have to live somewhere, they're human beings."

Julsing says that homeless people feel the negativity in which they are viewed by others and because of that, many of them try to stay from the public view by living in these less-traveled areas.

This leads to debris and trash as a side-affect of the homeless community.

"People start to stereotype homelessness as they're always committing crimes when in reality, they're doing the same things you and me do," Julsing said. "It's just it becomes a criminal because they don't have a home."

The county continues its efforts to make sure these areas are clean and safe for everyone. TPD's outreach program asks that people show patience for the homeless in our community as they try to provide the resources the homeless population needs.