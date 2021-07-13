Overnight monsoon causes flooding and road closures

TUCSON (KVOA) - Monday night's storm caused flooding throughout the city, stranding drivers and causing road closures.

On Tuesday, the Tucson Department of Transportation crews were at work all day cleaning up debris and clearing roadways.

In Marana, the Interstate 10 and Orange Grove exit flooded, stranding a driver late overnight.

If you come across a flooded roadway, you are told to turn around because as little as one foot of water can leave you stranded or swept away.

Crews with the Tucson Department of Transportation were out cleaning up roadways as early as 5 a.m.

Most of their work centered around washes throughout the area and they expect to be back out on Wednesday with more monsoon weather expected Tuesday evening.

TDOT said they have crews working 24/7 during monsoon to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.

But they are asking for the publics help, saying in a statement:

"We ask the traveling public to do their part, when you see a flooded roadway or a road closed barricade placed ahead of a flooded dip crossing, do not go around it, turn around don't drown and find an alternate route."

