Pima County surprised with tornado warning near Arivaca

ARIVACA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Something happened Friday in Southern Arizona that is pretty rare.

A tornado warning issue near the town of Arivaca. The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The tornado warning expired just before 4 p.m.

Jenette Miller has lived in Aravaca for just two years.

She and her husband moved here from Minnesota.

"(I thought) that it was a mistake. Not here, right?," Miller said "No, I was worried. I wasn't so worried about that Warning as I was the thunder and lightning on top of me. It was kaboom."

An employee at the town's general store grew up in Arivaca.

She told News 4 Tucson it was her first tornado warning.

"I live in mountains, just doesn't happen out here," she said. "If it was like a microburst, I'd be like, yes, of course."

News 4 Tucson Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode told News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink that these tornado warnings are rare but not as rare as they once were in our part of the desert.

"You know about five, 10, 15 years ago I'd say they were pretty rare," he said. "But, what we've seen in the last few years, Eric, is actually an uptick or an increase in tornado warnings not only in Southeastern Arizona but warning that have actually come to fruition. We've had tornadoes that have actually hit the ground. A tornado warning is actually issued when a tornado is actually seen or doppler radar indicates rotation. And that's what we saw today. We saw doppler radar saying hey, this thunderstorm is spinning around capable, operative word capable of producing a tornado. We may never know today if there was a tornado or not."