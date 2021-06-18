How the record-breaking heat will affect the monsoon

TUCSON (KVOA) - Southern Arizona is finally going to get a little relief weather-wise. While it is not a major change from what we typically see, it is better than the record-setting temperatures we saw this week.

The question is, how will these hot days affect the monsoon?

It's miserable out. Let's face it, it is simply miserable. News 4 Tucson Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode said these brutal temps could mean a healthy dose of monsoon storms, but it is a little too soon to tell.

Lately, you got to muster some courage to just water the plants.

Seven straight days of record-setting temps across Southern Arizona. We are baking in oppressive heat.

Like everyone else, Brode is hopeful. This last week is a good sign.

"If you go back many, many years, we oftentimes see the hottest temperatures of the year proceeding the first really good rounds of daily showers and thunderstorms, so hopefully this go around, some of this heat will portend more storms in the not too distant future," Brode said.

"So it's hard to say across the entire three-month period," Rob Howlett of National Weather Service said. "But sometimes we'll get an earlier onset of the monsoon which gives us a better chance of having more rainfall during July. Early on in June, we're starting to see the monsoon pattern get an early jump start."

Brode told News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink we need different elements to come together for a memorable monsoon.

"It's so hard to predict, Eric, because we don't get our storms along cold fronts and the jet stream," he said. "The jet stream is so far to the north this time of year, we rely on areas of high pressure, we rely on storms in Mexico and west Texas. If we don't have those, we don't get storms."

Last year was the second driest on record. So the bar may be low in 2021 with the hopes that much-needed rain finds its way to this part of the Sonoran Desert.

"It would be very hard to find a monsoon more disappointing than last year," Brode said. "So if we run an inch, two inches below average for a monsoon, it's still going to feel like a good, old-fashion monsoon."