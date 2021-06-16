Pima County prepares for monsoon

TUCSON (KVOA) - Before that first drop of monsoon rain even falls , Pima County emergency personnel are working to hard to keep you safe.

"We start cleaning out the flow and dip crossings," said Michelle Montagnino with the Pima County Department of Transportation.

Of course, it is hard to predict what the monsoon will bring.

"Pretty much equal chances of being below normal, above normal or near normal," said the National Weather Service's Ken Drozd.

Last year brought very little rain, leaving much of the Southern Arizona in severe drought.

"The previous 18 months at the Tucson airport the driest of any rainfall total in the last 125 years," he said.

Wildfires pose one of the biggest concerns heading into the monsoon, especially with so much dry brush.

"As we get into more humidity and we start seeing more daily rounds of thunderstorms, lightning danger is always something that we are concerned about," Drozd said.

A lightning strike sparked last year's devastating Bighorn Fire, which may cause flooding this year.

"The Bighorn fire, the burn scar, is still a major threat. Floods do follow fires," said Joe Cuffari with the Pima County Regional Flood Control District.

The severe drought has allowed the flood control district to conduct some flood mitigation measures throughout the county, using money from a federal grant.

Despite every effort at flood control, people continue to drive through flooded streets and washes.

"Historically Pima County has been ranked 7th in the nation in terms of flash flood-related deaths," Cuffari said.

"If you're in doubt when coming to a crossing, wait it out or find another route, " said Pima County Sheriff's Deputy James Allerton. Motorists can face legal and financial repercussions if they drive into a flooded wash and need help.

To stay on top of the weather in your area, the Pima County Office of Emergency Management offers a personalized alert system.

"If people don't sign up for my alerts it's very hard for us to get them the information they need in a timely manner," said OEM'S Matt Mcglone. "That's the quickest way."

Pima County Department of Transportation offers a road closure map. This link will also give you more information on flooding risks in Pima County.