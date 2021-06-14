‘Turn around don’t drown!’ City of Tucson prepares for Monsoon 2021

TUCSON (KVOA) – Operation Splash! It's the City of Tucson's mission to help keep the traveling public safe during the monsoon.

The Monsoon begins Tuesday! That means that crews for the City of Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility are on standby 24/7 until mid-September.

Does any of this footage look familiar? As all low-lying areas in southern Arizona are subject to flooding this time of year, crews are preparing for flash floods by placing 500 plus barricades off to the side of over 150 dip-crossings across the entire city of Tucson. This is so when a storm approaches our area, they are able to close roads to help keep you, the public, safe. So, starting Monday you will start to see those barricades off to the side of many of our roads.

"Crews also do not remove those signs until they are able to examine the area… so, as the water starts to recede, crews will make sure that there's no hazardous debris in the roadway and that roads will be safe again for the traveling public" said Erica Frazelle of the City of Tucson.

The department also offers free self-serve sandbags 24/7 in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field. If you see a flooded dip crossing you are encouraged to "turn around, don't drown".

For more information on "Operation Splash," click here.