How to stay safe during Monsoon dust storms

TUCSON (KVOA) - Monsoon 2021 starts next week. To help prepare residents for the upcoming season, the News 4 Tucson weather team talked about the dangers of dust storms in southern Arizona.

We all know the area, that 10 mile stretch of the I-10 that surrounds Picacho Peak where visibility can drop to zero in a matter of seconds.

This area is notorious for bad dust storms and is to blame for several deadly accidents in the past.

Along this stretch, the land is flat with limited barriers and because of the lack of rain during the months leading up to the monsoon, dust storms will be a concern this summer.

Dust storms come from the outflows of thunderstorms. A strong thunderstorm outflow will pick up loose soil and dirt and will lift it into the air. The dust can be a mile high and about 100 miles wide.

If you are ever caught in a dust storm, follow these safety tips.

As visibility drops, the first thing you need to do is pull your vehicle off the shoulder. Then put your vehicle in park and turn off all of the lights. Turning off the lights is very important because if you don't, you could get rear-ended.

Remember to pull aside and stay alive.