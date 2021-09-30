Great way to wrap up Monsoon 2021!

Today is the LAST day of the Monsoon and we will pick up some extra rainfall before all is said and done! Parts of SE Arizona are waking up active with more storms in the forecast this afternoon.

It was a loud start for Eastern Pinal and Pima County this morning and storms will continue to move eastward into Graham and Northern Cochise County. Give yourself plenty of extra time for the morning commute. Roadways are wet and there is ponding in typical spots.

Areas from Tucson to the east that see enough sunshine this morning will have another round of thunderstorms this afternoon so stay storm alert! The biggest threats will be heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and gusty wind. Rainfall totals today will range from trace amounts to 0.25" for parts of Tucson with areas to the east seeing 0.25" to 0.5". The higher elevations could pick up 0.5" to 1.0". What a great way to wrap up a historic Monsoon!

This system will also bring cooler and drier air, so we'll dry out from west to east this evening and highs will only warm into the 70s and low 80s this afternoon. It will be very cool tomorrow morning with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s across Southeastern Arizona! Temperatures will climb closer to normal with highs in the low 90s by Sunday and overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.

We'll have another opportunity for rainfall early next week as another system brings in moisture to the Southwest. More details to come!

Today: Scattered showers and storms (50%). High: 82°

Scattered showers and storms (50%). High: 82° Tonight: Isolated storms then mostly clear and cool (20%). Low: 58°

Isolated storms then mostly clear and cool (20%). Low: 58° Tomorrow: Gorgeous day with tons of sunshine. High: 85°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!