More Monsoon Rainfall!

Tomorrow is the LAST day of the Monsoon and we will pick up some extra rainfall before all is said and done! Showers will develop this evening into early tomorrow morning for parts of SE Arizona and cooler air will move in as well!

Another system will bring additional rainfall and cooler temperatures to parts of SE Arizona! This system will set up a little farther to the east so the highest totals will be to the north and east of Tucson and Western Pima County could stay completely dry. Totals will range from trace amounts to 0.25" for parts of Tucson with areas to the east seeing 0.25" to 0.5". The higher elevations could pick up 0.5" to 0.75".

This system will also bring cooler air, which will keep our highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday. We’ll dry out by the weekend and temperatures will climb closer to normal with highs in the low 90s by Sunday! The coolest mornings will be on Friday and Saturday with lows in the 40s and 50s but we'll be waking up to the 50s and low 60s most mornings.

We'll have another opportunity for rainfall early next week as another system brings in moisture to the Southwest. More details to come!

