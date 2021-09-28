Not done with the rain just yet!

Parts of SE Arizona are waking up to a few showers this morning with some isolated storms possible this afternoon to the east of Tucson. Temperatures will stay below average for the next few days with another chance for showers Wednesday night into Thursday!

The system that impacted us this weekend is to the east of us but we will be under its influence today. Areas mainly east of Tucson are waking up to a few showers and that's where the best chance for isolated storms will be today. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s for the warmest spots with overnight lows back in the 50s and 60s!

Tomorrow is the last day of what has been an incredible Monsoon. Another system will bring additional rainfall to parts of Southern Arizona Wednesday evening into Thursday so we could up our total just a little more before midnight! This system will set up a little farther to the east so the highest totals will be to the north and east of Tucson. Totals will range from 0.10" to 0.25" for parts of Tucson with areas to the east seeing 0.25" to 0.5". The higher elevations could pick up 0.5" to 0.75".

This system will also bring cooler air, which will keep our highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday. We’ll dry out this weekend and temperatures will climb closer to normal with highs in the low 90s by Sunday!

Today: Few clouds, chance for showers mainly east. High: 87°

Few clouds, chance for showers mainly east. High: 87° Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 63°

Mostly clear and cool. Low: 63° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, chance for PM showers (50%). High: 87°

