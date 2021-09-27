High temperatures will stay in the 80’s all week

TUCSON - After a wet weekend, cooler temperatures will settle into Southern Arizona. The rain isn't over, but it will slow down.

Afternoon highs will remain in the mid 80's through Saturday and overnight lows will slowly drop into the 50's.

Rain is still possible today, but strong thunderstorms are unlikely. Our best chances for rain will come in the morning and the early afternoon.

Our next best rain chance will come last Wednesday into Thursday.

High pressure parked over Mexico will give one last chance for the Monsoon to send storms our way before the season ends.

Severe weather is not expected, but we could see a few strong thunderstorms late Wednesday before light rain takes over early Thursday.

Today: Sunny, Passing Showers. High: 84°

Sunny, Passing Showers. High: 84° Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Mild. Low: 63°

Partly Cloudy, Mild. Low: 63° Tomorrow: Sunny, Isolated Rain. High: 86°

