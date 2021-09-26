Rain and thunderstorms will last into the evening Sunday

TUCSON - A strong center of low pressure is tracking across our state bringing rain and thunderstorms to Southern Arizona.

An isolated severe thunderstorm or two also cannot be ruled out.

Our main threat will continue to be flash flooding and heavy rain. The most likely areas to see these impacts will be Santa Cruz and Cochise counties during the day and Tucson in the evening.

Overnight tonight will not be as active as what we saw last night, but scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two are still likely.

Our main threats during severe thunderstorms are moderate to heavy rainfall, lightning, and wind gusts between 30-40 mph.

Rain totals could reach up to a full inch of rain in the worst storms.

Isolated to scattered rain chances will stay in the forecast for early this week, but our next chance for a good rain will be overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 62°

Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 62° Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 85°

Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 85° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Cloudy, Iso T/storms. Low: 63°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!