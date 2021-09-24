More rain is possible this afternoon and this weekend

TUCSON - Yesterday featured mostly light to moderate rain in Southern Arizona. Today's chances aren't as strong, but we could see a few extra thunderstorms.

Once again thunderstorms will be much more likely near the border this afternoon.

Our main threats during thunderstorms are moderate to heavy rainfall, lightning, and wind gusts between 20-30 mph.

Brief downpours of rain will also be possible for eastern Pima and Cochise counties.

Our rain chances will stay around 10%-20% today and tomorrow. Our best chance is coming Sunday at 40% chance of rain.

More sunshine is also expected today.

High temperatures will also be much more comfortable only reaching the lower 90s.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!