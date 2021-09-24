In the forecast, rain for the first weekend of Fall

TUCSON - It's the first weekend of Fall and fall-like weather is finally in the forecast.

An area of low pressure is spinning over northern Mexico and will hang out across the region for much of the weekend.

Periods of rain will overspread the region both Saturday and Sunday. Exact timing and location of the rain is difficult to predict due to the low being cut off from the jet stream.

Meanwhile, temperatures will remain below average. We'll struggle to get out of the 80s on Saturday, and even cooler weather is expected Sunday and into next work week.

Isolated light showers will continue through much of the week with highs remaining below average.

Monsoon 2021 will come to an end next Thursday so any rain that falls between now and then will help boost our rain totals for the season. We currently sit in 3rd place for the wettest monsoon on record.

Enjoy the weekend.