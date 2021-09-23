This weekend is our last chance to break the wettest monsoon record

TUCSON - There are only seven days left in Monsoon and every day between today and Tuesday will feature at least a small chance of rain.

Most of the rain we are expecting will be light to moderate rainfall with a few rumbles of thunder.

Rain today can start as early as 7-8 a.m. and last through the evening.

The only area with any good chance to see a thunderstorm is Pima County's border with Mexico. Severe weather is not expected there.

Our main threats during thunderstorms are moderate to heavy rainfall, lightning, and wind gusts between 20-30 mph.

Brief downpours of rain will also be possible for eastern Pima and Cochise counties.

Our rain chances will stay around 20%-30% with our best chance coming Sunday at 40% chance of rain.

Without strong monsoon thunderstorms it will be difficult to break the record, but I think we could slide into second place. We only need 0.65" inches at the airport over the next week to take that spot.

