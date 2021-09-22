Breezy today, chance for rain and cooler temps tomorrow!

Breezy today with highs in the upper 90s for the first official day of Fall! Slight chance for showers along the International Border this afternoon with a better opportunity for the rest of us this weekend.

Happy Fall! It officially begins at 12:21 PM this afternoon! It will be breezy, especially for the first half of today with gusts around 20 to 30 mph. Highs will feel more summer-like with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s today but they will drop into the low 90s starting tomorrow with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s!

Moisture will increase the second half of the work week and into the weekend and this will be our last opportunity to add to our Monsoon 2021 rainfall totals! If enough moisture moves in, totals will range between 0.10" to 0.25" for most of Southeastern AZ with parts of Santa Cruz County picking up 0.5" to 1.0" of rain over the next week!

Today: Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 97°

Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 97° Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 69°

Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 69° Tomorrow: Few clouds, isolated storms (20%). High: 93°

