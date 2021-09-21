Breezy tonight and tomorrow…

It will be dry and breezy the first half of the week with highs near average for late September! Confidence is low but there is a slight chance for showers the second half of the week!

A system will pass by to the north of us and the main impact will be breezy conditions at times. Tonight and tomorrow, gusts up to 30 mph will be possible.

Today will be the warmest day for the rest of the work week with highs in the upper 90s. Temperatures will drop into the mid to low 90s the rest of the week. Overnight lows will cool into the 60s starting tonight so it will feel almost fall-like for the first morning of fall!

Moisture could increase the second half of the work week and into the weekend but confidence remains low at this time. If enough moisture moves in, some isolated spots could pick up 0.25" of rain but most will only see trace amounts to 0.10". Stay tuned for more details!

Today: Sunny and warm. High: 98°

Sunny and warm. High: 98° Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and mild. Low: 70°

Mostly clear, breezy and mild. Low: 70° Tomorrow: Breezy, sunny and warm. High: 97°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!