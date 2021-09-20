Wind gusts of 20-30 mph will be possible during the afternoon

TUCSON - After light rain this past weekend drier conditions settle in for the first half of the week.

Strong winds will be the thing to watch today with gusts as high as 20 mph in Tucson and 30 mph in Santa Cruz and Cochise counties.

High temperatures all week will stay in the mid 90's while the overnight lows will fall to around 70.

If you are waiting on the next chance of rain look out on Thursday. It will be boom or bust when it comes to the rain with 0.1"-0.25" being possible if conditions are right.

Small rain chances will stay in place until Saturday.

No severe weather is expected.

The last day of Monsoon is coming next Thursday.

Today: Sunny, Breezy. High: 95°

Sunny, Breezy. High: 95° Tonight: Clear and Mild. Low: 68°

Clear and Mild. Low: 68° Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy. High: 96°

