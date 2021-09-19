Another small round of rain is possible this afternoon

TUCSON - Today is our last chance to see a quick thunderstorm or two until the end of the week.

Most of the rain we are expecting will be light to moderate rainfall with a few rumbles of thunder.

Rain can start as early as 2-3pm. If you see the early rain your thunderstorm chances will decrease significantly for the afternoon.

Our problem on Saturday was the fact that our temperature spent a bit too much time in the lower 90's which wasn't warm enough for thunderstorm development.

Our main threats during thunderstorms are moderate to heavy rainfall, lightning, and wind gusts between 30-40 mph.

Severe weather is not expected.

Windy and dry conditions are back starting on Monday.

