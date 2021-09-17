Better rain chances will be here this weekend

TUCSON - After over a week of dry air over Tucson we will finally see some isolated showers return today through Sunday.

Most of the rain we are expecting will be light to moderate rainfall with a few rumbles of thunder.

Rain can start as early as lunchtime. If you see the early rain your thunderstorm chances will decrease significantly for the afternoon.

More clouds will also be building up through the day and this will cause our temperatures to fall out of the triple digits.

Our main threats during thunderstorms are moderate to heavy rainfall, lightning, and wind gusts between 30-40 mph.

Rain totals this weekend are not likely going to push us up the wettest monsoon rankings, but we still could see 0.25" of rain on average during this stretch.

Afternoon high temperatures will fall back into the mid 90's for the weekend.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!