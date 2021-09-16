Chance for rain today through Saturday!

Moisture is on the rise and areas near the International Border could see isolated storms this afternoon! We'll warm into the triple digits for the hottest spots today but temperatures drop into the 90s starting tomorrow.

Moisture continues to work its way back into Arizona! Isolated storms will be possible today through Saturday afternoon but Friday is looking the most active. At this time, the best chance will be along the International Border but there will be a chance for isolated storms in Tucson on Friday and Saturday. Rainfall amounts will be light with trace amounts to 0.10" possible but some spots to the south could pick up 0.25"! Stay storm alert and listen out for thunder.

A system pushing through the Pacific Northwest this weekend will pass to the north of us early next week. This system will bring dry air, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. By next Tuesday, highs will top out in the mid 90s for the warmest spots with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s! Temperatures will rebound into the upper 90s by the second half of next week.

Today: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 100°

Hot and mostly sunny. High: 100° Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 72°

Mostly clear and mild. Low: 72° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, isolated storms (20%). High: 96°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!