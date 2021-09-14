Closer to average by the weekend…

High pressure will begin to weaken over the next few days but temperatures will continue to climb into the low 100s through Thursday. Overnight lows remain comfortable in the 60s and 70s!

Temperatures drop into the 90s by Friday and moisture will be on the rise especially for Northern Mexico and areas to the south of Tucson. Some isolated thunderstorms will be possible by the end of the work week and into the weekend but most of us will stay on the dry side.

It could get a bit windy next week as a system digs south from the Pacific Northwest. That will be the biggest impact but temperatures could also drop below average as well. Overnight lows, even in Tucson, could drop into the 60s! More details to come!

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 101°

Hot and sunny. High: 101° Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 71°

Mostly clear and mild. Low: 71° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 102°

