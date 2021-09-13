Excessive Heat Warning until 8 PM tonight…

The Excessive Heat Warning continues for parts of Southern Arizona until 8 PM tonight as temperatures climb to near 111°. Highs will drop closer to normal late this work week!

High pressure remains in control and that means we're staying dry and temperatures will remain several degrees above average. We'll warm into the low 100s this afternoon in Tucson but to the west and northwest, temperatures will climb closer to 111°. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for Ajo, Sells, Casa Grande and Santa Rosa until 8 PM tonight. Stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during the late morning and afternoon!

High pressure weakens as the work week goes on so temperatures will slowly drop with highs in the upper 90s by Friday. Some moisture could work its way back into Northern Mexico by the weekend but it looks like Southern Arizona will stay dry for at least the next week.

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 103°

Hot and sunny. High: 103° Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 72°

Mostly clear and mild. Low: 72° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 102°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!