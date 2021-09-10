Excessive Heat Warning for parts of Southern Arizona…

More of the same with highs in the 90s and low 100s through midweek next week! An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect for parts of Southern Arizona as temperatures climb to near 110° on Sunday and Monday.

High pressure remains in control and that means we're staying dry and temperatures will be several degrees above average. We'll warm into the low 100s this afternoon but the hottest days will be on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures could climb to near 110° in Central and Western Pima County and Western Pinal County. An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect for Ajo, Sells, Casa Grande and Santa Rosa from 10 AM Sunday until 8 PM Monday. Stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during the late morning and afternoon!

By this time next week, temperatures will start to drop into the upper 90s and some moisture could work its way back into Southern Arizona. More details to come!

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 102°

Hot and sunny. High: 102° Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 74°

Mostly clear and mild. Low: 74° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 102°

