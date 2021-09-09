Nice mornings, hot afternoons…

Dry and hot today through midweek next week! Temperatures will climb into the 90s and low 100s, which is above average for this time of year. Thankfully, it won't be as muggy!

High pressure is taking over and that means limited storms and hotter temperatures. We'll warm into the low triple digits this afternoon with highs in the hottest spots ranging from 100 to 106 degrees through midweek next week. The hottest day will be on Sunday with a forecast high of 105° and the record is 106° back in 2017. At this time, highs will stay below excessive heat criteria but limit your time outside and stay hydrated!

By this time next week, temperatures will start to drop into the upper 90s with mid 90s possible by next Friday! Unfortunately, most of Southern Arizona will stay dry but some isolated storms will be possible in the White Mountains.

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 103°

Hot and sunny. High: 103° Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 73°

Mostly clear and mild. Low: 73° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 102°

