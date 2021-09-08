Strong storms from Tucson to the west this afternoon…

Triple digits are back and will stick around through the weekend so stay hydrated and limit your time outside! Strong storms will be possible from Tucson to the west and southwest this afternoon. Stay storm alert!

It was an active afternoon and evening for Southern Cochise County and Northern Mexico! Storms produced large hail, damaging wind and heavy rain. Most of Southeastern Arizona will stay dry today but there is a chance for some strong storms from Tucson to the west and southwest. The biggest threats will be damaging wind and heavy rainfall, but hail will also be possible so stay storm alert.

High pressure is taking over and that means limited storms and hotter temperatures. We'll warm into the low triple digits starting this afternoon with highs near 100 degrees through early next week. Thankfully, highs will stay below excessive heat criteria and it won't be as muggy but limit your time outside and stay hydrated!

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 102°

Hot and sunny. High: 102° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 74°

Clear and mild. Low: 74° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 103°

