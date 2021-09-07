Turning up the heat!

Sunny and warm with highs back in the upper 90s this afternoon. Isolated storms will be possible along the International Border but the rest of us will stay dry!

Not a lot of Monsoon action the rest of the work week with only isolated storms expected along the International Border and in Northern Mexico. High pressure will be in control the next several days and that will also push our highs above average and into the low triple digits starting tomorrow. Overnight lows will remain comfortable in the 60s and low to mid 70s.

Thankfully, highs will stay below excessive heat criteria but limit your time outside and stay hydrated!

Today: Sunny and warm. High: 99°

Sunny and warm. High: 99° Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 73°

Mostly clear. Low: 73° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 102°

