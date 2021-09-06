Active for parts of SE AZ this afternoon…

Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 90s! Isolated to scattered storms will be possible mainly along the International Border..

It won't be as active as Sunday afternoon but strong to severe storms will still develop this afternoon so stay storm alert. The best chance will be along the International Border, but a few could fire up to the west of Tucson as well. Most of Eastern Pima County will stay dry but blowing dust from strong thunderstorm outflows can't be ruled out.

Highs will warm into the upper 90s in the warmest spots for Labor Day! More of the same tomorrow before highs climb into the triple digits, which is above average for this time of year. Expect isolated storms along the International Border the rest of the work week with highs in the low 100s through Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny, stray storm possible (10%). High: 98°

Mostly sunny, stray storm possible (10%). High: 98° Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 73°

Mostly clear. Low: 73° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 99°

