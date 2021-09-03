Active, especially to the south and east!

Isolated to scattered storms will be possible each afternoon through the holiday weekend! The best chance today will be to the south and east of Tucson so stay storm alert.

Highs will warm into the mid 90s today through Labor Day but will gradually climb into the upper 90s midweek, which is right around average for early September! Overnight lows will be comfortable in the 60s and 70s.

Each afternoon, isolated to scattered storms will develop, especially to the south and east today. An isolated storm or two will be possible near Tucson so stay storm alert. High pressure will move into a more favorable position over the weekend, so there will be more moisture to work with and a better chance for storms!

Today: Mostly sunny, isolated storms (20%). High: 95°

Mostly sunny, isolated storms (20%). High: 95° Tonight: Isolated storms, mostly cloudy (20%). Low: 74°

Isolated storms, mostly cloudy (20%). Low: 74° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, isolated storms (20%). High: 96°

