Not done with the rain just yet..

Best chance for isolated storms will be to the south and east with more of the same the rest of the work week. There will be a slightly higher chance for activity this weekend and on Labor Day!

Highs will warm into the low 90s this afternoon but will gradually climb into the mid 90s this weekend, which is still below normal for early September! Overnight lows will be comfortable in the 60s and 70s.

Looking ahead at the last month of the Monsoon, we have a 40% to 50% probability of above normal rainfall and an equal chance of above or below normal temperatures. As of now, the Tucson International Airport has picked up 12.08" of rain since June 15th placing Monsoon 2021 in 3rd place for the Wettest Monsoon on record. The record stands at 13.84" set back in 1964! The odds are in our favor so stay tuned.

Today: Mostly sunny, stray storm possible (10%). High: 91°

Mostly clear and cool. Low: 71°

Mostly sunny, stray storm possible (10%). High: 93°

