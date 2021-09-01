Flash Flood Watch continues for parts of SE Arizona…

Give yourself extra time this morning! Roadways are wet and washes are flowing, and steady rain continues to fall especially to the east. The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect but will be a bigger threat to the east today. Remember to turn around, don't drown.

Parts of Southeastern Arizona picked up between 2" to 3" of rainfall over the last 24 hours! The threat of flash flooding remains high, but showers will continue to decrease from west to east so the Flash Flood Watch could expire before 5 AM tomorrow morning in a few spots. The best chance for rain and potentially strong to severe storms will be across Cochise, Pinal, Graham and Greenlee County this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will only warm into the mid 80s for the warmest spots this afternoon so enjoy! They'll start to climb back into the low to mid 90s towards the end of the work week and into the weekend, which is still below normal for this time of year.

Isolated to scattered storms will be possible each afternoon starting tomorrow, which is more typical for the Monsoon, and the best chance will be to the south and east of Tucson.

Today: Showers and storms decrease from west to east (60%). High: 85°

Showers and storms decrease from west to east (60%). High: 85° Tonight: Few storms early, then partly cloudy (30%). Low: 69°

Few storms early, then partly cloudy (30%). Low: 69° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, stray storm possible (10%). High: 90°

