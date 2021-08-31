Community urged to seek safety during harsh weather conditions

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Flood Control District announced severe flooding damaged that might be caused due to the recent storms on Tuesday.

According to a tweet shared by Pima County OEM, flooding outside of the banks of Cañada del Oro Wash is expected.

They also warn of the possibility of flooded homes and hazardous road conditions.

This message is from the Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Regional Flood Control District



Flooding on Cañada del Oro Wash is expected out of banks. Flooded homes possible. Expect hazardous road conditions. Be prepared to act https://t.co/YFPO0PPkLp — Pima County OEM (@pcoemhs) September 1, 2021

If you are feeling endangered due to the recent weather conditions, you are urged to call 911.

For more information on the way floods follow fires, visit pima.gov.