Community urged to seek safety during harsh weather conditions

Community urged to seek safety during harsh weather conditionsUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Flood Control District announced severe flooding damaged that might be caused due to the recent storms on Tuesday.
According to a tweet shared by Pima County OEM, flooding outside of the banks of Cañada del Oro Wash is expected.
They also warn of the possibility of flooded homes and hazardous road conditions.
If you are feeling endangered due to the recent weather conditions, you are urged to call 911.
For more information on the way floods follow fires, visit pima.gov.