Biggest Threat: Flash Flooding…

Waves of heavy rainfall are on tap especially tonight and tomorrow and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the whole state. Expect running washes and flooded low-lying areas so have an alternate route planned just in case!

Remnants of Nora will impact SE Arizona today and tomorrow! The biggest threat will be heavy rain and flash flooding with 1" to 2" possible for the lower elevations and 2" to 4"+ possible in the mountains. Widespread showers and storms look likely tonight and tomorrow morning! A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect at 11 AM this morning until 5 AM Thursday for all of Arizona. The Bighorn Fire Scar and recently burned areas will be of greatest concern so if you live nearby, have a plan and always remember to turn around, don't drown!

Temperatures will take a hit with highs in the low 80s tomorrow! They'll start to climb back into the low to mid 90s for the end of the work week and into the weekend, which is still below normal for this time of year. The rest of the week won't be as active but expect isolated to scattered storms each afternoon.

Today: PM storms (50%). High: 92°

PM storms (50%). High: 92° Tonight: Showers and storms likely (80%). Low: 70°

Showers and storms likely (80%). Low: 70° Tomorrow: Showers and storms likely (70%). High: 83°

