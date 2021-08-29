There is a good chance the wettest Monsoon record could be broken by next weekend

TUCSON - The all-time wettest Monsoon record could be broken this week depending on the path of Tropical Storm Nora.

The current record set in 1964 stands at 13.84 inches of rain. This year we are currently at 11.86" of rain.

We will be heavily reliant on the moisture from what is now Tropical Storm Nora. This storm will continue to hug the Mexican coast off the Gulf of California which is good news for our rain chances in Southern Arizona.

No matter the strength of the storm or the path Nora will not be fully formed tropical system if it directly moves into Arizona.

Instead it will be either a weak tropical depression or more likely remnants of Nora.

There is at least a 30% chance of rain every day this week, but best chance for heavy rain this week will come on Tuesday and Wednesday before we dry out next weekend.

Projected rain totals are forecasted to be between 1" and 2.5" of rain. Remember all we need to break the record will be 1.98" of rain.

Severe weather is unlikely, but cannot be entirely ruled out.

Our main threats during severe thunderstorms are moderate to heavy rainfall, lightning, and wind gusts between 30-40 mph.

