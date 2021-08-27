Monsoon kicks into high gear early next week!

One more day of excessive heat and then temperatures slowly start to fall as moisture increases! Looking active early next week with scattered to widespread storms possible.

High pressure remains in control today so expect hotter than average temperatures once again this afternoon. The Excessive Heat Warning expires on tonight at 8 pm, but highs will continue to climb into the triple digits this weekend. Remember to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities between 10 AM and 8 PM!

A few storms will be possible this afternoon and evening and some could be strong to severe. The biggest threats will be damaging wind and flash flooding so stay storm alert! Storms will develop during the early afternoon and will last into the early evening for some. The best chance will be from Tucson to the north and east. More of the same expected tomorrow but even more moisture is on the way!

Tropical Storm Dora is strengthening along the Western Coast of Mexico and will track northwards toward Baja California this weekend. This will initiate a Gulf Surge early next week upping storm coverage and dropping highs into the upper 80s and low 90s. More details to come!

Today: Sunny and hot, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 103°

Sunny and hot, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 103° Tonight: Isolated storms, mostly cloudy (20%). Low: 75°

Isolated storms, mostly cloudy (20%). Low: 75° Tomorrow:Mostly sunny, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 102°

