Very hot through Friday but changes are on the way!

Excessive heat continues through Friday with highs ranging from 105° to 112° and today will be the hottest! The warm-up won't last too long thanks to an increase in moisture this weekend and into early next week.

High pressure remains in control for now so expect hotter than average temperatures the next few days. The Excessive Heat Warning expires on Friday night, but highs will continue to climb into the triple digits this weekend. Remember to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities between 10 AM and 8 PM!

Limited storms through Friday mainly to the south and southeast of Tucson but that could change early next week! A Tropical Depression along the Western Coast of Mexico could strengthen this weekend and track northwards toward Baja California. This could initiate a Gulf Surge early next week upping storm coverage and dropping highs into the upper 80s and low 90s. If the track of this storm holds up, it will be active for the last few days of August. More details to come!

Today: Sunny and hot, isolated PM storm possible (20%). High: 105°

Sunny and hot, isolated PM storm possible (20%). High: 105° Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm (20%). Low: 77°

Partly cloudy and warm (20%). Low: 77° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot (10%). High: 103°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!