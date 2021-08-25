Stay hydrated and limit time outside!

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect starting this morning through Friday! Temperatures will range anywhere between 105° to 112° for the hottest spots. Limit your time outside and stay hydrated!

High pressure is taking over and that means hot afternoon temperatures are making a comeback! Temperatures could range between 105° and 112° Wednesday through Friday for parts of Pima and Pinal County. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for those areas!

There will be enough moisture to work with for isolated storms this afternoon from Tucson to the south and southeast. Moisture will increase early next week so expect better storm coverage! As a result, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 90s. More details to come!

Today: Hot, isolated storms possible. High: 104°

Hot, isolated storms possible. High: 104° Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 78°

Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 78° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 106°

