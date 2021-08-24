Hello triple digits…

Yesterday we hit a high of 99 degrees, but triple digits are looking likely today through the weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect tomorrow morning through Friday! Storms remain limited to the south and east of Tucson this afternoon so stay storm alert.

High pressure is taking over and that means hot afternoon temperatures are making a comeback! Temperatures could range between 105- and 112-degrees Wednesday through Friday for parts of Pima and Pinal County. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for those areas! Remember to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities between 10 AM and 8 PM.

Moisture and storm coverage is limited today and the rest of the week. The best chance for isolated storms will be to the south and east of Tucson but we could see an uptick in Monsoon moisture by early next week! As a result, temperatures will drop into the upper 90s. More details to come!

Today: Sunny and hot. High: 100°

Sunny and hot. High: 100° Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 75°

Mostly clear and cool. Low: 75° Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. High: 104°

