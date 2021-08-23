Hot with limited storms…

Hot work week ahead with highs in the triple digits each day! Best chance for storms will be in the higher elevations to the south and east of Tucson.

There will be enough moisture to work with for storms mainly in the mountains to the south and east of Tucson today through Thursday. Isolated storms will be possible in and around Tucson towards the end of the work week and into the weekend!

High pressure will bring the heat this week with temperatures warming into the triple digits each day with Wednesday and Thursday looking like the hottest days! Highs could warm to around 105°/106° so be sure to limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated!

As our storm chance increases towards the end of the work week, temperatures will start to fall closer to seasonal highs in the upper 90s.

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 101°

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 73°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 102°

