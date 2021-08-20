With 5 weeks left in Monsoon could 2021 surpass 1964 as the wettest in history?

TUCSON - The 2021 Monsoon is now just 2 inches away from becoming the wettest Monsoon recorded back in 1964. Things are slowing down now but they're still a good chance we can break that record.

Back on June 15, 11.84 inches of rain have officially fallen at the Tucson international airport since the start of Monsoon. Compare that to last year when we barely got over 2 inches total during the entirety of the season.

Meteorologist Shea Sorenson has been keeping an eye on our rain chances over the next week and they don't look good.

"Our rain chances are very tiny and comparison to what we've had the last few weeks," she said. "Only 10% or 20% chance so that means the majority of us will stay dry."

Keep in mind, we still have more than five whole weeks left in Monsoon and that is plenty of time to make up the two inches.

According to Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode, the end of Monsoon is typically drier than July, but these last several years have been a bit different.

"The last 10 years, we've had very wet September's mostly because of tropical storms and hurricanes off the Mexican Coast," he said.

Most of the rain we've seen so far fell between the end of July and last week which is only a three-week span.

With more than a month left in Monsoon it is possible, but not certain that we break the record.

"I don't have a crystal ball, but if I'm putting my money on it with only two inches left, I think we do it," Brode said.