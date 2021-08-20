Monsoon slows down, temperatures go up!

Morning temperatures will be comfortable, but afternoon highs will climb closer to the triple digit mark starting this weekend. Staying dry for now but isolated storms return early next week.

Drier air continues to move in from the west and temperatures will heat up more as a result with highs pushing close to the triple digit mark starting on Sunday. Overnight, temperatures will be able to drop more thanks to the drier air so lows will sit in the 60s Saturday morning.

Monsoon moisture won't sit back for too long though. It will slowly work its way back into SE Arizona by early next week bringing a chance for isolated thunderstorms starting on Tuesday. Temperatures, at that point, will still manage to warm into the low triple digits. Hot week ahead so stay hydrated!

Today: Sunny and warm. High: 95°

Sunny and warm. High: 95° Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 69°

Mostly clear and cool. Low: 69° Tomorrow:Sunny and warm. High: 97°

