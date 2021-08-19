Break from the rain for next few days…

A drier air mass is taking over the next few days so Southeastern Arizona will get some much-needed dry time! Temperatures will heat up into the low triple digits for the warmest spots this weekend, but the mornings will be comfortable.

After an active period of rain and storms, we are getting a break! Who would've thought we would want a break from the Monsoon?! A drier air mass is moving into the Southwest so it will be quiet today through the weekend.

Temperatures will heat up more as a result with highs pushing close to the triple digit mark starting on Sunday. Overnight, temperatures will be able to drop more thanks to the drier air so lows will sit in the 60s Friday and Saturday morning.

Monsoonal moisture won't sit back for too long though. It will work its way back into SE Arizona by the end of the weekend and into early next week bringing a chance for isolated thunderstorms.

Today: Sunny and warm. High: 93°

Sunny and warm. High: 93° Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 69°

Mostly clear and cool. Low: 69° Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 95°

