Last active day before drying out…

Today will be the last active day before drier air makes its way into the Southwest. Scattered showers and storms will develop mainly this afternoon and will linger until the late evening. The biggest threat continues to be flash flooding so stay storm alert!

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8 PM tonight for most of Pinal, Graham and Greenlee County. Remember to always turn around if you encounter a flooded road or running wash! Some storms will be possible the first half of the day, but the bulk of the action will develop during the early afternoon, becoming more scattered by the mid to late afternoon. Flash flooding will be the biggest threat, but stronger storms could produce gusty wind as well.

Drier air will work its way into the Southwest, and we'll stay on the dry side Thursday through most of the weekend. As a result, temperatures will warm into the upper 90s, which is near average for this time of year. After some much-needed dry time, we'll see an uptick in Monsoonal moisture early next week!

Today: Scattered showers and storms (40%). High: 90°

Scattered showers and storms (40%). High: 90° Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 70°

Mostly clear and mild. Low: 70° Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 92°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!