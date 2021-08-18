Flood control efforts in Pima County pay off

TUCSON (KVOA) - We have had record rain this monsoon and with it, a lot of water flowing through rivers and washes. So far, Pima County has avoided major flooding.

That's largely due to efforts by Pima County Flood Control District.

Before the monsoon even started, crews were removing debris, vegetation and sediment from waterways.

"When you get vegetation in the channel, what happens is the vegetation backs up the water, it doesn't allow the water to flow directly downstream so it starts kind of flowing in different directions and that causes the stage of the water to increase," said Daniel Evans, Associate Director for Data with the U.S. Geological Survey Arizona Water Science Center.

The Pima County Flood Control District has worked over the past five years to remove sediment from both the Rillito and Santa Cruz Rivers. Those efforts have extended to washes like the Canada Del Oro wash.

"We're happy to say that our major watercourses, the Rillito, the Santa Cruz, the Canada del Oro, hasn't experienced overtopping this monsoon," said Joseph Cuffari, Program Manager with the Pima County Regional Flood Control District. "And we believe it's related directly to that sediment removal."

Cuffari also said the Pantano Wash had historic flood levels this year, yet there was very little flooding damages, something he credits the sediment removal program with.

Vegetation in waterways can back things up. But vegetation in other areas works to hold things together and prevent runoff and landslides.

Drought and fire are two conditions that can reduce that good vegetation and Pima County has had both.

An area of concern for flood experts is the Bighorn Fire burn scar.

"Because there's not that vegetation to slow the water down and let it seep it into the ground it runs off quickly, you can get 100, 200, 300 up to 500 percent more runoff more of a flood in a burn scar area than an area that has normal vegetation," Evans said.

He said we have had significant runoff this year, but the final data isn't in yet. He expects it to be high.

This goes to show how successful the flood mitigation efforts were. Crews will be back checking and cleaning the waterways again when conditions dry out.